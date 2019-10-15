RUSHVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation started resurfacing U.S. Highway 59 between St. Joseph and Rushville, Missouri, today, a project likely to cause delays.
According to MoDOT Senior Engineer Austin Hibler, the roadway will be reduced to one lane at times.
Last month, some vehicles were damaged near Maryville, Missouri, when oil used in a MoDOT project failed to set properly. Hibler said there won’t be a repeat of that incident on U.S. Highway 59 because the projects are different.
“That was a completely different type of project,” Hibler said. “They are putting oil down on the roadway but its being immediately covered with asphalt.”
“The public should never drive on the oil so we don’t expect any issues,” he said.
MoDOT is contracting with the Herzog Corp. for the Highway 59 project. MoDOT tasked Vance Brothers with the project near Maryville.
Hibler stressed that the public should slow down in work zones and avoid using cellphones.
“Pay attention when you come up on our work zones, put your phones down and just watch for workers,” he said.
U.S. Highway 59 will have about a half-inch of roadway taken off, and another inch and a half laid down with asphalt. Hibler said the center line also will be repaired, though all work is weather permitting.
In a statement, MoDOT said most of the work will be completed Mondays through Saturdays, though some work may occur on Sundays. All work will be done during daylight hours.
MoDOT said Herzog hopes to have the work completed by early November.
“We generally give our contractors a pretty wide window to get the jobs completed,” Hibler said. “This one just happened to fall toward the end of the paving season.”
