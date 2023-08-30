A 23-year-old Nortonville man has been arrested for pieces of mail belonging to Atchison and Leavenworth counties recently found along country roads.
Michael R. Beebe was arrested Friday, Aug. 25, and remains in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $40, 000 bond for theft of mail three times within a 72-hour period; possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chelsea R. Martin, 23, of Atchison, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29 for possession of methamphetamine and for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant. Martin was jailed overnight, according to the Atchison County Jail log.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said the arrests culminated from a citizen's report about some mail they recovered along Phillips Road between 262nd and 274th roads. Laurie said the mail was addressed to a residence along 262nd Road east of US 59 Highway and residences along 274th Road between Phillips and Rawlins roads. Additionally, mail was found at the intersection of 274th and Rawlins roads belonging to a few residents in that particular area, Laurie said.
Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff's Office worked with area residents and from surveillance cameras in the area managed to obtain a vehicle description that pinpointed a maroon 4-door passenger car with an occupant accessing mailboxes at multiple locations along 274th Road, Laurie said.
Laurie said it was Friday, Aug. 25 when a citizen reported their suspicions about a maroon car that pulled into their driveway located along 262nd Road, east of Ottawa Road. The citizen reported a female occupant in the vehicle exited the car walked to the door of the residence and then went back to the car and left the premises. Laurie said deputies obtained video footage.
The investigation continued and subsequently, deputies observed a vehicle matching the description parked in the vicinity of 401 South 10th Street.
Laurie said it was at that location that deputies made contact with a male subject, identified as Beebe, who they determined was associated with the vehicle. Beebe was arrested and taken to jail. Deputies proceeded to search the car and recovered multiple pieces of mail that belonged to residents in Atchison and Leavenworth counties.
Although deputies had identified Martin as the female associated with the maroon car at the residence along 262nd Road, they did not locate her until Tuesday, when Martin was arrested for the municipal court warrant and drug possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.