A possibility of a lightning strike was deemed to be one of the possible causes of a house fire during severe thunderstorm activity Saturday night the rural Muscotah area.
Responders were paged about 10:23 p.m. Saturday, April 11 to the scene of a house fire at an occupied residence located 4677 block of Bourbon Road. Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison County Fire District #2, of Effingham, Atchison County Rescue and Atchison County EMS ambulance all responded to the scene.
Sheriff Jack Laurie reports the fire chief conveyed his belief the fire was possibly caused by a lightning strike or an electrical fire within the wall.
It appeared the fire caused minimal damage to the home’s exterior wall along the second level.
Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter responded on behalf of rescue crew and the fire department. There were no injuries, or any displacement of the residents due to the fire, Lanter said. Firefighters remained on the scene until after midnight Easter Sunday, April 12.
Area storm spotters reported Saturday night in addition to lightning the thunderstorm produced quarter-sized hail stones in the western portion of the county in the Effingham vicinity.
