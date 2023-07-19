The Amelia Earhart Airport runway construction contract and related FAA grant agreements are for the construction of the new concrete Runway 9-27 (dimensions are 4,000 ft. X 75 ft.).
The runway will be an East/West alignment and will replace the existing North/South Runway 16-34, which is an asphalt runway that is 3,000 ft. X 50 ft.
While there have been multiple efforts over the last 30 years to construct a longer runway, this current effort began in 2017 with an airport layout plan update and revision of the environmental assessment from the 2012-2014 timeframe.
Additional work included an alternative analysis for improving the existing runway; aeronautical demand forecast; airspace studies; land acquisition; acquisition of avigation easements; grant agreements; and survey/design.
There are three FAA grant agreements being considered in relation to this construction: AIP-019, AIP-021, and BIL-020. All are at 90/10 funding.
Included with this report are numerous documents that must be submitted to the FAA such as sponsor (city) certifications, bid information, Recommendation of Award, and grant agreements.
Six bids were received with Ideker, Inc. being the winning bid of $8,017,887.90. The recommendation of the award is for the low bid (base bid + add alternate) from Ideker, Inc.
The entire construction cost including utility modifications, which will be separately presented to the commission at a subsequent meeting, is $9.6M, and the entire cost will be 90% funded by the FAA.
After private donations have been fully expensed, there will be a local match requirement of $600,000. There are congressionally directed spending requests (aka earmarks) currently being considered for the runway project in addition to potential grant funding opportunities through the Kansas Department of Transportation to supplement the local match. More information on these opportunities will become available in the weeks or months to come.
Recently the city CIP plan included these updated bids/costs and does not assume there will be additional funding though there is potential for it. Additionally, the proposed CIP plan does not include the use of bond proceeds or similar to cover the local match requirement.
Due to past and current receipts of federal funding to operate and improve the airport, there are certain grant assurances that are required by the FAA such as the included sponsor certification documents. These types of requirements are commonly involved with the use of grant funding from federal and state agencies.
Bids were received in accordance with the city and FAA’s procurement policies. The costs associated with this project align with the proposed CIP plan. Execution of this construction contract and grant agreements aligns with significant investments already made by the FAA, the city, and private donors to get to this point.
The city commission agreed to authorize the city staff to hire Ideker, Inc. for the construction of Runway 9-27 at the Amelia Earhart Airport in the amount of $8,017,887.90 for which 90% will be reimbursed through FAA grants.
