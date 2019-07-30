The City of Atchison is pushing ahead with a project to significantly expand what it calls one of the highlight outdoor attractions in Atchison that is free and open for the public’s enjoyment.
Julius Kaaz Construction, according to a city government news release, is commencing the build this week of a doubling of the Riverfront Trail, at a cost of $330,000, a $250,000 share of which will be covered by federal grant money, the remainder funded by the Atchison Riverfront Development Foundation.
“The Riverfront is the crown jewel of public spaces in our community,” said Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont. “To build on the success of that facility is exciting and we’re thankful for the partnership of the Atchison Riverfront Foundation in making this project possible.”
The project had been set to begin in March, but elevated Missouri River levels delayed it. The final trail will extend just under 1 mile, and terminate just north of the city’s raw water intake pump station, the news release said. The project is set to be complete this fall.
The Atchison Riverfront Development Foundation is extremely pleased to see the vision of the trail extension continuing north along River Road and to be a part of its continued development,” said Bob Adrian, foundation chairman. “It has always been the objective of the Foundation to continue improving and extending the trail for the enjoyment and recreation of the Atchison Community.”
