The Missouri Regional Advisory Committee members and advisors plan to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in the USD 409 Community Meeting Room located at 626 Commercial St. in Atchison.
The meeting, hosted by Kansas Water Office, has some featured presentations on the agenda:
District Conservationist Alan Larson, Atchison County, expects to update the group on programs available through the Natural Resources Conservation Service that are linked to water quality.
Emergency Preparedness Manager Julie Meng, Doniphan County, and Emergency Preparedness Manager Chuck Magaha, of Leavenworth County, expect to be on hand to update the group on recent flooding.
A review of two of the RAC goals and meeting notes. Committee members expect to reports from the Missouri River and Agriculture subcommittees’ report.
For more information, call the Kansas Water Office at 785-296-3185.
