While floodwaters spilled throughout 2019 atop Mo-Kan farm lands, some found it was the rise of cover crops that came to the rescue.
“Cover crops were a sponge controlling the flood in Doniphan County,” said Chairwoman Chris Griffin, of the Missouri Regional Advisory Committee. Griffin, of Troy, serves on the RAC representing the Missouri River Basin Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy comprising portions of Nemaha, Brown, Atchison, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties. All of Doniphan County is also within the watershed.
RAC Committee members gathered Thursday in Atchison to take care of business and hear some reports.
Alan Larson, Atchison County district conservationist, offered committee members and guests a presentation about some of the programs that are of a potential benefits for landowners in Doniphan, Jefferson and Atchison counties through the conservation district.
Among his topics that he talked about were potential options involving cover crops. Cover crops can be formulated to have customized benefits to enhance soil conservation and restoration of nutrients and organic matters that can improve the health of a farm.
There are some programs to encourage land use options like high tunnels, Larson said. There are some in Atchison and Doniphan counties. There are also programs for pasture, crop and field improvements.
Outgoing RAC Chairman Carl Johnson, of Leavenworth, serves on the committee serving conservation and environment stakeholders. Johnson offered the group insight gathered from the recent Governor’s Conference in Wichita. Floodwaters have remained on the ground for 273 days between St. Joseph and Waverly in Missouri, Johnson said. The flooded areas in Atchison and Leavenworth counties in Kansas have been in the middle.
Director Julie Meng, Doniphan County Emergency Preparedness, talked about the impact and response in wake of the flooding at Elwood and in Doniphan County. Meng said all 10 flood gates are currently open again since the Missouri River flooded from its banks into Doniphan County.
The recent flood broke the record of 32.07 feet, set in recent years, to a higher level marked at 32.17 feet. There were floodwaters that covered all of Elwood, which spread to the east edge of Wathena. There were voluntary evacuations that displaced residents a few days in shelters. Fifty dogs and 40 cats were kenneled in safe locations. A few residents refused to evacuate until it became mandatory, and rescuers went to remove them.
Meng credited the agencies responding to Doniphan County through mutual aid agreements like responders from St. Joseph, Missouri and The National Guard. The basket method of sandbagging was successfully implemented in the community of Elwood, Meng said. She gauged the success of the basket method by a comparison related to the past flood devastation.
There is an area in Elwood that is a community currently comprised of double-wide mobile homes, during a prior flood in recent years the water rose to about 10 feet and was inside the previous mobile homes. During the most recent flood occurrence the water rose beneath the mobile homes, but did not get into the homes.
U.S. Highway 36 was the only east-west route between Leavenworth and Omaha, Nebraska that remained open, Meng said.
Elwood is within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District. Meng credited the Corps District for their direction, communication and assistance throughout the disaster. Beyond Rulo, Nebraska the communication appeared to be less up stream northbound within the Corps Omaha District.
Communication throughout the flood was very important concerning forecasts and alerts, Meng said. The responding government agencies provided public information officers to help for rumor control in effort to prevent misinformation related to the situations at hand.
Concerning other matters, RAC members:
Took action and approved a refinement of the language in Priority Goal # 2, and tabled pending action regarding Goal # 4 about educational materials available to the public.
Tentatively scheduled the next RAC meeting for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in the 409 community room.
