The Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Committee members are trying to
promote Bells across America to commemorate the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.
DAR members are encouraging citizens to mark their calendars for 3 p.m. CST on Sunday, Sept. 17 and ring bells via cell phone bell tone or any bell that is available.
The signing of the Constitution commemorated by ringing bells is an annual tradition across the United States.
The DAR organization members encourage all citizens, church congregations, schools, veterans, veteran groups, congregate senior citizens, scouts and youth-focused clubs, cities'' and county employees and all leaders to ring their bells in unison at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
During the colonial days bells of all types like church bells, firehouse bells, town and city hall bells were used to call people in communities together in effort to alert them about an important announcements or events.
It was bells that called the people of Philadelphia together to hear the Declaration of Independence read publicly for the first time on July 4, 1776. Again about 11 years later in Sept. 1787 it was bells that called people together to hear the first public reading of the Constitution. The most significant statements they heard were the Preamble to the Constitution which outlined the organization of our republic and the rule of law that would hold the new country together. Many have memorized these 52 words and find them just as profound today just as when they were first written.
