atchison logo

As part of the annual budgeting process by the State Legislature in 2021, municipalities must submit any intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate to the county clerk by July 20 each year. The Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) is measured in mills required to equal the amount of taxes levied the previous year.

In 2023 the mill levy was 54.374 mills. The proposed 2024 mill levy is 50.756. The Revenue Neutral Rate calculated by the county clerk when accounting for valuation and neighborhood revitalization changes is estimated to be 50.599 mills for 2024. That means it would take 50.599 mills in 2024 to create the same tax revenue that 54.374 generated in 2023.