The 2021 class of Maur Hill-Mount Academy ended a long and arduous journey that has been the past year with being able to throw their caps in celebration.
The class has finally graduated after a whole school year of dealing with and overcoming a global pandemic.
"When I think of you I will think of resiliency," MHMA President Phil Baniewicz said. "This class has shown fortitude and strength making it through this and we're very proud of them."
The two valedictorians for the class were Annabelle Diebolt and Sophia Hill with Rory Mata being awarded salutatorian.
"We are all united by Maur Hill-Mount Academy and no matter where our stories lead from here we'll always be tied by this common thread," Diebolt said.
The class has also been awarded more than $3 million in scholarships along with winning league titles in scholars bowl, football, basketball and baseball.
Forty-one year veteran of MHMA Richard Hunninghake was the commencement speaker for the event. Hunninghake has had a number of roles with the school including coach, teacher, athletic director and is now entering retirement.
Hunninghake said this class has really adhered to one of the three mottos the school has.
"We talk about striving for excellence, well they achieved it," Hunninghake said.
Hunninghake closed with three pieces of advice for the Ravens as they set out into the world.
"Love god and all things, love one another and treat others like you want to be treated," Hunninghake said. "You do that and you can deal with anything that comes your way."
