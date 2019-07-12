Resident recalls Davis’ local ties
Ron Davis is my cousin, who went to Trinity Lutheran Grade school and graduated from Atchison High School and now lives in Texas now where he worked and retired from NASA.
He loves to come home to see all his family and we always get together when he is here. I never will forget the time we went to Texas for a visit and he took us on a tour of NASA and showed us where he worked and what he did.
I was so impressed when he told me that he worked closely with several of the astronauts, through good times and bad, including the Challenger Disaster on Jan. 28, 1986, and the Columbia Disaster on Feb. 1, 2003, both events very heart breaking to all in the program.
I’ve always looked up to him and he is the nicest and most generous person I know.
