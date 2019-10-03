From the viewpoint of the Ferrell Academic Center balcony on the campus of Benedictine College, the Missouri River in 2019 has seemed almost indistinguishable from Lake Superior to College President Stephen D. Minnis.
That's the perspective Minnis relayed to U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins on Thursday during a tour of campus also including a group of municipal government leaders who are grappling with the renewed flooding of the Mighty Mo, which has closed U.S. Highway 59 connecting Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri for the third extended time of 2019.
As Minnis explained to Watkins, it can be a challenge to communicate to Missouri authorities the scale of the importance of maintaining the lifeline of Highway 59. Nonetheless, it is a problem for both the Sunflower and the Show Me States, and therefore Congress, Minnis said.
"Trips to St. Joseph, to Platte City, to Weston that people envisioned may not happen," Minnis told Watkins. "That's a real impact."
In a follow-up interview, Watkins, who is touring the region amid an ongoing recess of the U.S. House of Representatives, indicated that although he considers advocacy of restrained government spending to be a priority, a higher priority today is investing in U.S. infrastructure to do things like raise the terrain level on and around Highway 59 so that flooding doesn't happen so easily.
"Flooding is a serious problem, as you can see behind me," Watkins said while standing on the Ferrell balcony overlooking the flooded river.
City leaders, including City Manager Becky Berger, Assistant Manager Justin Pregont, Mayor Shawn Rizza and Joe Warren, director of administrative services, accompanying Watkins and Minnis, explained to Watkins that at present, some city employees, including first responders and medical personnel, reside on the Missouri side or must cross the river on a regular basis for other reasons. This has ripple effects across the board for important services, Watkins acknowledged.
"What we're seeing are road closures which affect real critical, key positions," he said. "We're talking law enforcement, health care professionals, can't be close enough for them to work for them to be effective. And so, we need to find a solution."
Berger and Pregont told Watkins that the approach of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is crucial to the region's level of vulnerability to future flooding. Watkins doesn't have a direct role in regulating the Corps, although he is himself a former U.S. Army officer with training from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point via an engineering degree he received about 20 years ago. However, he pledged to continue advocacy on the matter.
"We need a good infrastructure bill, that's something I've been pushing for," he said. "And I know the entire Kansas delegation is pushing for it. It's something that important not only for our economy, but it's a health and safety issue."
