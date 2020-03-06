The Federal Election Commission is examining now-refunded campaign contributions that Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins’ father funneled through the freshman Republican congressman’s sisters and others during the 2018 campaign.
Topeka physician Steven Watkins Sr. confirmed Friday that the FEC is looking into thousands of dollars he steered into his son’s campaign through other donors, including his daughters and a homebuilder, The Kansas City Star reported. He first confirmed the inquiry for Politico.
It’s another legal headache for the congressman in eastern Kansas’ 2nd District as he faces a GOP primary challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. The younger Watkins has been under investigation by local officials over whether he violated state election laws for previously listing a UPS Inc. store as his residence.
Some Republicans want to oust Rep. Watkins, and former GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer publicly encouraged LaTurner to run. Watkins emerged from a crowded 2018 primary race with less than 27% of the vote and won the November election by less than a percentage point.
Watkins Sr. told The Star that any violations of federal campaign finance laws on his part were inadvertent and, “I had no idea that was improper.”
“They’re just evaluating the voluntary report that we submitted after we found out that what I did was wrong,” Watkins Sr. said.
