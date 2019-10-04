The renovations and updates on the Maur Hill-Mount Academy campus continue, as a half million-dollar renovation of St. Michael’s Hall, is now complete.
“Several alumni and friends stepped up with material and financial donations to help us see this project through to completion,” said Maur Hill-Mount Academy President Phil Baniewicz. “It was important to finally focus on the cafeteria. It’s not there just to serve students one meal a day. It’s every meal, every day for our boarding students.”
Originally built in 1973, St. Michael’s Cafeteria was built honoring Michael Murphy’s contribution. The cafeteria supplied new housing for the religious sisters from Mexico who cooked all the meals. The sisters served at the school from 1949 to 2002.
Terrazzo flooring donated and installed by 1960 alumnus Arvin DeMarco, owner of DeMarco Brothers Flooring (Omaha, Neb.) and lighting, designed by 1969 alumnus Marc Migliazzo, are just a few of the major differences in the newly renovated space. Overall, it has been received well by the students.
“It makes it so much more enjoyable to want to be there,” said senior and Head Girl, Ellie Todd-Nichol. “I just love it!”
“There’s a lot more space now and it’s way more functional,” said senior and St. Gabriel House Captain, Rachel Olberding. “It’s just beautiful!”
In addition to the dining hall renovation, a grand entrance with an archway and stone pillars now welcomes visitors to the Catholic Prep High School.
Thanks to donations from 1968 alumni and Atchison residents, Randy and Mary Schrick, along with Steve Brentano, class of 1968, and his wife, Alice, class of 1971, the entrance now makes a strong, prep school statement. After living across the street from the school for years, the Brentano family still owns the red brick house and can enjoy the view for years to come during their Atchison visits.
As part of a 4 million dollar 2020 campaign, that includes the dining hall renovation and archway entrance, many other campus projects are complete as well. The “Entrance to Excellence” featuring a statue of St. Maur rescuing St. Placidus was dedicated last year.
The Haverty Gym, named after Mick and Marlys Haverty, has been renovated including the installation of a new gym floor and installing air conditioning. The John Flynn Athletic Center (named after the long-time football coach), the main academic building, baseball field, Courtney Turner Gateway Entrance at the football field, tennis courts, and campus landscape improvements have all been completed for over $2 million.
