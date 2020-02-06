One of the most dedicated community leaders and volunteers of Atchison's history has recently died.
Dave Butler, known for regarding public service as a calling, which he took up whenever a need arose and stepped back from when his work had been done, took a bow as a member of the City Commission in early December, determined to serve out his final term despite extended illness. The commission recently presented Butler with a personal monument and mayoral proclamation honoring his contributions to the municipal government.
"Atchison has lost a remarkable public servant," Mayor Shawn Rizza said. "Dave was the steady presence that you could rely on no matter what. I personally leaned on his experience, and appreciated his quick wit. He kept the focus on serving all the people of Atchison, and did so with a principled approach. I am going to miss his kind advice and Atchison is going to miss his guiding hand."
Butler, who logged about 16 years on the city commission, compiled more non-consecutive years of elected and appointed governing body service to the community than perhaps any other contemporary local leader. He served a total of seven years as mayor with the enthusiastic endorsement of his colleagues, taking the mantle again when the need arose and departing when his job was done. He had a well-established reputation for accepting an invitation to serve whenever the city required it: Have a commission vacancy? Call Dave.
Naturally, Butler contributed his time, strength and keen community-oriented mind in a variety of other ways: as exalted ruler of the Atchison Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks; as the pharmacist of Kex Rx for full career and then some; as one of the most well-known ambassadors for this fine Missouri Riverbend community to the greater world; and most of all, as a friend to each and every contributor to the greater Atchison neighborhood.
He passed away in recent days, per a social media announcement from his family; an official obituary and details of his memorial service remained pending as of Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
