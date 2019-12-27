ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Doug Minnis, the architect and founder of Missouri Western baseball and a baseball ambassador for the area, died Thursday.
Minnis launched Western’s baseball program in 1969 and spent 30 years as manager, compiling 683 wins for the university based in St. Joseph, Missouri, within that span. Minnis’ 1975 NAIA World Series-qualifying team joined him when he was inducted into the St. Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012 at Phil Welch Stadium.
Western’s best record in Minnis’ tenure came in 1971 — 33-8 — but the 1975 squad that finished 31-25 and upended Missouri Southern to win the regional title and topped Buena Vista (Iowa) College and Winona State (Minn.) to reach the NAIA series out of nowhere.
The ‘75 team split season series with the Division I Missouri and Kansas baseball teams.
Minnis was inducted into nine different halls of fame, including the American Baseball Coaches Association, the NAIA, the Missouri Sports, Emporia State, and Missouri Western.
Born in 1929, Minnis grew up in Stafford, Kansas, and was a fourth-sport athlete before heading to what is currently Emporia State. Minnis served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War and retired a Lt. Colonel and eventually became and teacher and coach in Waverly, Kansas.
Minnis began his coaching career at Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City in 1956, becoming the first coaching to win an undefeated state title in Kansas state history. He moved to Missouri Western in 1969 as the assistant football coach and the first ever head baseball coach. His teams earned six NAIA District 16 Championships.
Minnis’ sons Stephen and John Patrick played baseball at Benedictine and helped orchestrate the first ever Doug Minnis Charity Game on Sept. 22 in Atchison. Missouri Western and Benedictine played to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association.
A service is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2618 Seneca St. in St. Joseph.
