With the weather getting nicer and COVID-19 keeping us quarantined for nearly two months, summer is as welcomed as it’s ever been.
Summer hopefully brings back some sort of normal that also keeps us safe. With Kansas and Missouri both releasing plans of reopening, we may be close to getting back to our favorite outdoor pass times.
Now, this is not going to happen overnight. Many leisure activities are being patient before announcing reopen dates. May and June might see many of these places still closed to the public. Here is a list of some of the popular outdoor attractions in the area and their current plans to reopen.
Kansas City Royals: The MLB is expected to release a plan this week that could have players participating in training camp by July 1.
St. Joseph Mustangs: The MINK has delayed the start of the league until July 1.
Kansas City T-Bones: The American Association of Independent League Baseball is hoping to begin their season by early July that will include 80 games and stretch to late September.
Kansas City Zoo: In a press release given by the zoo, “We are currently working with city officials on a plan and hope to announce a date for reopening very soon. Be sure to watch our social media and website, where we will post the plan as soon as it’s determined.”
Topeka Zoo: No current reopen date. Daily educational videos posted on their Facebook page with their zookeepers and animals.
Starlight Theatre: All shows through July have been canceled. The next scheduled show is “Godspell” which is set from Aug. 19-25.
Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun: No current reopen date. They are currently extending the validity dates for current 2020 season passes through the 2021 season according to pass type.
Sky Zone Kansas City: Closed to public until further notice.
LEGOLAND: Closed to public until further notice.
Union Station: Only open to patrons using the Post Office, Amtrak and carry-out food service.
Smithville Lake: Lake trails and public fishing docks are currently open. Plans to open up rest of the facilities by June 1.
All Kansas City District campsites and swim beaches are closed until June 1. This includes Clinton, Harlan County, Harry S. Truman, Kanopolis, Melvern, Perry, Pomme de Terre, Pomona, Rathbun, Stockton, Tuttle Creek and Wilson.
