In his dedication to Atchison County, journalist and historian Chris Taylor rarely lost his focus or his cool, working for years to tell local stories of the present and the past.
Matt Ramsey, of the Atchison County Historical Society board of directors and a colleague during Taylor’s tenure as editor of Atchison Globe in the 1990s, recalls how Taylor, who died tragically at the age of 58 one week ago, joined the paper as a part time photographer before circumstances soon enough placed him in the boss’ chair.
Despite the burdens of leadership and the deadline, accuracy and public service stresses all journalists know, Taylor had a reputation for never being fazed on the job, Ramsey said. He reflected qualities Ramsey has seen in the years since, particularly since Ramsey joined the board two years ago, working with Taylor during the latter’s role as the Historical Society’s executive director.
“I think we were the Globe hooligans,” Ramsey said. “We’ve all gone on to do great things, but back then, we were just a mess. And somehow he wrangled us without even doing it. And the thing about Chris was, when you spent time with him, you felt like you were the only person in the world.”
But woe to him that dared mess with Briefly Speaking.
“On Page 2, we would put like a random state weather report, right? It was just the random weather in other states ... And so one day we put in the ‘State of Euphoria.’ You know, just line after a line about continuing perfect conditions. It was a nice little prank. But that was the only time I’ve seen Chris mad.
“He was so absolutely committed to the historical record of the newspaper. To have that in there tainted it.”
Jacque Pregont, president of the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce, who worked with Taylor on a regular basis via the Chamber’s and Historical Society’s shared space in the Historic Santa Fe Depot, said the loss of Taylor can never be replaced.
“We’re so sad about losing Chris,” Pregont said. “Our community has lost a person who cared deeply about Atchison and Atchison’s history. Chris was the “go to” person with any question you had about the who, what and when of Atchison history.”
Mayor Shawn Rizza called Taylor an “encyclopedia of Atchison history” and a precious resource for the community.
“We were all shocked and terribly saddened by Chris’ sudden passing,” Rizza said. “The knowledge and passion he brought to the Historical Society will be extremely hard to replace.”
The most important thing to remember about Chris’ service to the community, Ramsey said, is that the Virginia native’s service was never about advancing himself.
“It was never about Chris,” Ramsey said. “Nothing I have ever experienced about Chris Taylor was about him as a person. It was all about the greater good in this community. For a transplant to Atchison, and you know I’m a transplant like him ... but for someone to fall so in love with this community and really do nothing but celebrate the community, I think, is a rare thing.
Ramsey said Taylor seldom sought credit for his accomplishments, preferring to operate behind the scenes, but that he deserves it.
“You think about the names of the drivers of this community and Chris probably isn’t on that list, because he was so transparent in the impact of what he did,” Ramsey said. “He was a hidden figure that, if you look, had a unique impact.”
Mike Wilson, Atchison Chief of Police, said he and Taylor, between Taylor’s work as a journalist and as a historian, have shared 30 years of conversations about their love for history and for the community.
“Thank you Chris ... You instilled a sense of historic significance of our community whether it was 1890 or 1990,” Wilson said. “We all appreciated that.”
Ramsey said Taylor’s most timeless accomplishment will be the ties he forged between neighbors and between the past and the present.
“That was Chris’ whole ethos,” he said. “Telling stories about what’s special about this place, how do we bring life to it, and celebrate it.”
Taylor is survived by his wife, Darlene, who he married in 2006 and who worked closely with him in his role at the Historical Society. He is also survived by a brother, William “Billy” Taylor of Clifton, Virginia, Chris’ hometown.
A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave. Memorials are suggested to the Historical Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home. For more information, visit https://beckerdyer.com/book-of-memories/3956315/Taylor-Christopher/index.php
