Regans

The 2023 Regan Memorial Scholarship Awards recipients are seated, Keegan Mispagel, left, Broderick Mispagel, Mark Harris, Shannon Funk, Maria Martin, and Felicity West along with the late Vince and Phyllis Regan family members.

 Submitted photo

Six qualified members of the Saint Benedict's Catholic Parish in Atchison have been named as recipients of the 30th annual Regan Memorial Scholarship.

The recipients are Shannon Funk, Mark Harris, Maria Martin, Broderick Mispagel, Keegan Mispagel and Felicity West.