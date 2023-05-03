The 2023 Regan Memorial Scholarship Awards recipients are seated, Keegan Mispagel, left, Broderick Mispagel, Mark Harris, Shannon Funk, Maria Martin, and Felicity West along with the late Vince and Phyllis Regan family members.
Six qualified members of the Saint Benedict's Catholic Parish in Atchison have been named as recipients of the 30th annual Regan Memorial Scholarship.
The recipients are Shannon Funk, Mark Harris, Maria Martin, Broderick Mispagel, Keegan Mispagel and Felicity West.
The scholarship was formerly known as the Tony Regan Memorial Scholarship was renamed to honor the 40th wedding anniversary of the late Vince and Phyllis Regan on 10th anniversary of the passing of their son, Tony. The scholarship is awarded to deserving members of St. Benedict's Catholic Parish while attending post high school education. Throughout its 30 years of existence, the scholarship has awarded more than $45,000 to the recipients.
Funk will be a senior at University of Kansas majoring in Interior Architecture and Design. She is planning to work this summer at an internship with an architecture firm.
Harris will be a freshman at Benedictine College majoring in Civil Engineering and will play football for the Benedictine Ravens.
Martin will be a freshman at Emporia State University majoring in Elementary Education.
Broderick Mispagel will be a junior at Kansas State University as a pre-med student. He will serve as president of his fraternity.
Keegan Mispagel is Broderick's younger brother and will be a freshman at KSU with a plan to continue his service to others and work toward his academic goals.
West will be a freshman at Benedictine College with plans to continue her academic success as she transitions from high school to college.
