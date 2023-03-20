An 18-year-old Atchison woman landed a weekend jail stay after police arrested her for some felony crimes committed earlier in March.
Raven M. Haley was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants that arose from incidents that occurred on March 2 and March 11 at different locations.
Haley heard the charges announced Monday in Atchison County District Court. Bond for Haley was set at $30,000 bond.
Haley is facing one count robbery, categorized as a level 5person felony. If convicted the crime carries a maximum penalty of 136 months in a Kansas prison. Haley was also arrested for domestic battery and theft, misdemeanors. The incident stemmed from a late afternoon disturbance between two family members on March 2 in the 100 block of South Second Street.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported a 55-year-old victim was grabbed and her purse was taken. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to Wilson's report.
The second warrant stemmed from an alleged criminal deprivation of a motor vehicle described as a 2002 Lincoln SN sedan. A 17-year-old reported about 1:45 a.m. on March 11. The Lincoln was taken without permission from the 500 block of U.S. Highway 73.
Wilson said the sedan was recovered about 10 minutes later that morning at Eighth and Riley streets.
If convicted, the deprivation crime is punishable by a $2,500 fine. Haley is scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket on Friday, March 24 in district court.
