Atchison police arrested a 20-year-old Atchison County Jail inmate some additional crimes that occurred within recent weeks.
Raymond M. Fink, Atchison is facing charges new charges that include computer crime and theft related to a theft of cash from that occurred May 27 from McDonald's Restaurant at 118 South Eighth Street, according to Atchison Police Department press release.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported Fink also faces charges for the theft of a money box and cash stolen June 1 from Atchison Lions Pool at 1201 Commercial Street.
Wilson said Fink also faces a third batch of charges for attempted aggravated burglary and criminal threat that arose from a 10 p.m. incident on May 29 when it 's alleged Fink attempted to make entry into a residence in the 1300 block of Hickory Street by kicking the door where the resident was known to him and subsequently made a criminal threat to the acquaintance by phone.
Wilson reported Fink's most recent arrest on the Thursday, June 8 blotter report.
Since Saturday, June 3, Fink has been jailed held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond for multiple unrelated Atchison County District Court and Atchison Municipal Court warrants.
The district court warrants related to an April 26 incident involving criminal damage to property at Walmart; and attempted burglary and criminal damage to property at a parking lot in the 800 block of Raven Hill Road when a vehicle was damaged; and a theft that occurred May 3 at Walmart.
The municipal court warrants were for failure to appear in court.
Wilson reported at the time of Fink's June 3 arrest, there were additional charges pending that center on a foot pursuit prior to Fink's apprehension in the 100 block of Unity Street.
