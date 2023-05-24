Ready, Set, Goal signup at YMCA By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The YMCA has a new clinic called, “Ready, Set, Goal!” The clinic focuses on speed and agility with instructor Hulio Burton. This program is for middle and high school students. The training is to give the athlete better performance and injury prevention. Each participant will receive a set of Mysource kinetic bands. The sessions are June 6/5/23 - 6/30/23 and 7/4/23 - 7/28/23. There is a charge for the clinic. Contact information: 913-367-4948 or the Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Trimble Author email Follow Barbara Trimble Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:32 p.m. EDT AP News Summary at 1:32 p.m. EDT Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman has history of firsts IA Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast IA La Crosse WI Zone Forecast MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast AP-Scorecard Typhoon Mawar batters Guam, and 'what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks' Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPhoenix finish most successful season in program historyStout, Michael J. 1990-2023Thursday wreck results in injuries for two womenMHMA class of 2023 spreads wingsPolice Report, week of Friday, May 19, 2023Allegations of dangerous drug possession leads to couple's arrestMartin, Dolores L. 1938-2023Hiawatha city administrator arrested following traffic incident in Belton, Mo.Allegations of eluding drive middle-aged suspect into legal trouble2023 Phoenix class take flight Images Videos CommentedShisler, Terry L. 1952-2023 (1)Hysten Sr., Frederick 1939-2023 (1)
Commented