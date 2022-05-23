The Maur Hill-Mount Academy class of 2022 is one of the smaller classes in a few years, but the impact they have made a substantial impact on the school nonetheless.
President and Headmaster Phil Baniewicz expressed how special this group is to him personally.
"This is a special class," Baniweicz said. "You've really touched my heart and the hearts of the facility and staff.
The class has diverse skills that range from talent on the stage to a number of accomplishments in athletic and other extra curricular activity.
One of those athletic accomplishment highlighted was Zoey Stec taking home a state championship in weight lifting.
The class also amassed over $4.5 million in scholarships.
Drew Caudle and James Madden were both named Valedictorian for the class, and both gave the address at commencement.
"We're all moving forward to bigger and better things, but there isn't anything quite like high school," Caudle said. "It truly is a special experience that goes beyond learning in the classroom."
Monika King, who will be leaving MHMA as principal after ten years delivered the commencement address.
Baniweicz spoke at length on what King has meant to MHMA during her tenure as principal.
King spoke about the importance of using your gifts and life in the service of God by reciting parts of Luke 19:31 during the speech
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.