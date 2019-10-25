Benedictine College proudly presents a public identity of traditional Catholic education and leadership, but this hardly hampers the Ravens' ability to party.
Organized by student resident assistants who lead on-campus community life and watch over their peers at the college's various dormitories and apartments, the 2019 Homecoming Pep Rally features a multitude of competitions, dance displays and performances designed to pump up the fan base, ahead of the big game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Camille Mancini and Sam Stevenson served as event emcees for about two hours of active celebrations as thousands of students poured into the gym, leaving only standing room for onlookers on the perimeter of the main basketball court. Stevenson, a senior, has attended the rally every year of his time at Benedictine.
He considers serving as co-host to be a capstone moment of his academic career to date.
"It's been a phenomenal four years, and having it all culminate in the last ever pep rally that I'm ever going to be a part of, that a lot of the people that are in charge of it are going to be a part of, well, there's so many seniors here that are never going to be able to do this again. It's so great to see everyone here for us."
Adam Bruce, another senior, took a moment to reflect on the fundamental bonds the pep rally is meant to strengthen among students served as a meaningful reminder of where he is and what that means. He is from Tennessee, but knows Benedictine and the town of Atchison will always have a special place in his heart.
"To be here in this small town ... it's just a neat community, it's really fun," Bruce said. "You know, everyone gets to know each other, and so I really appreciate the community."
According to Stevenson, event organizers Lindsey Hart and Jack Lind played crucial roles in setting up events the students could engage with and cheer on their favored on-campus house; events also included students representing off-campus residents. Most student groups performed a choreographed dance routine, with the most elaborate performances featuring exact synchronization and elaborate costumes inspired by this year's Homecoming theme, "There's No Place Like Home."
"It's kind of funny just to see how crazy some people can be," said freshman Catherine Gimino. "It's definitely great to see how much people are enjoying it."
Benedictine, as of the latest update to this story, is preparing next for the Bed Races, set for 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Using bed frames and other makeshift parts to make carts groups of students can push from campus down the streets of Atchison, Ravens will compete in a test of speed and stamina. The Homecoming Parade along North Second Street will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, before the big game against the Eagles of Central Methodist University, a Heart of America Conference Rival.
For more information, visit https://www.benedictine.edu/student-life/events/homecoming/index
