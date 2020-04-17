A 22-year-old Atchison woman was sent to the hospital for injury suffered after her vehicle was struck by a semitrailer Thursday afternoon at South Sixth Street and U.S. Highway 59 intersection.
The collision occurred after 2 p.m., Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported to the Globe.
Sarah Jaloma was eastbound stopped at the traffic signal in a Toyota Highlander SUV when her vehicle was rear-ended by an eastbound semitractor-trailer truck driven by Tatla Kulwinder, 31, of Corona, New York.
Jaloma was transported to Atchison Hospital by Atchison County EMS ambulance.
Police cited Kulwinder for driving at an unsafe speed for road conditions.
