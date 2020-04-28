Last Friday, the City of Atchison hosted a live Q&A session over Facebook. The session allowed many organizations involved with the city and state to give the public an update on how they are operating during the pandemic, as well as answer any questions.
The session was led by City Manager Beck Berger. Berger gave an update the city is still regularly active. While they are still not open to the public, they are trying to go about their business as they normally would.
“I don’t want to say we are operating business as usual, but we kind of are,” Berger said. “We have all the same activities and responses that we normally have. The big thing would be that we don’t have special events anymore. But for the most part, we are operating business as usual.”
Berger also announced that the parks are open, but there are still some restrictions.
“Our parks are open. The bathroom and other facilities like that are not open,” Berger said. “You cannot use the playground equipment, you can’t use the restrooms at the parks, but you can go and walk through the park and enjoy that space. Just don’t touch anything or utilize any equipment.”
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, a Republican who holds the Second Congressional District that covers Atchison County and the surrounding area, also made an appearance and discussed what has been happening in Washington D.C. and how it will impact Kansas.
The Payment Protection Plan has been a big success across the nation and has been approved of more funding, $310 billion. Watkins knows this plan will help people retain their jobs.
“Now, how much has Kansas gotten so far from the PPP? That’s $4.2 billion,” Watkins said. “That has helped 26,000 Kansans keep their jobs and after today’s bill, it could help more than 427,00 Kansans keep their jobs. It’s through nobody’s fault of their own that we’ve got this economic downturn. This isn’t a story about macroeconomic failure, this is about a pandemic.”
Staying with the state, Kansas Rep. Jon Eplee, MD, a Republican, gave a timeline on what could potentially happen with the emergency declaration which is expected to expire on May 1.
“If the Legislature doesn’t meet by May 1, and I do not think that we will, the Governor does have the option to extend the emergency declaration for two more weeks, unilaterally,” Eplee said. “But it will take conformation and backup by the legislature and the very latest by mid-May, to come in.”
Locally, Atchison Public Schools Superintendent Renee Scott gave an update on what USD 409 is doing to help. Scott shared that they are still distributing two meals a day to children Monday-Thursday. On Thursday they receive their Friday meals, as well.
Also, there was a purchase of iPads for students K-5 that was delivered last Friday. Scott and her staff are working at uploading the necessary apps and distributing them to students this week.
Finally, Dr. Norma Green shared what the hospital is continuing to do to keep patients safe.
“We have a current COVID-19 task force that’s been meeting twice a week to make sure that we are staying up to date with the current recommendations,” Green said. “One of the things that came through that task force was the need to allow fewer visitors through the hospital to stay safe. We have put into place in the emergency room and on the inpatient floors, we are not allowing visitors except in cases were need be.”
To see the entire session, go to the City of Atchison’s Facebook page and click “videos.” The City is also planning on holding another Q&A session Friday, May 1.
