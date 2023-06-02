Within about an hour's time throughout a pursuit from Nemaha to the edge of Benedictine College a presumed 19-year-old homeless man was apprehended by multiple jurisdictions and taken to Brown County Jail.
Adrian Richardson was arrested Wednesday, May 31 in Atchison city limits, and is facing charges that include Aggravated Assault -- four felony counts; reckless driving; fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; interference of law enforcement officers; no drug tax stamp; felony theft in Brown County.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said Thursday, June 1 the Brown County authorities are continuing their investigation that might lead to additional charges.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Atchison police are also continuing to investigate the incident and possible charges are pending.
Merchant reported it was about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 when Brown County deputies heard radio traffic about a possible stolen vehicle out of Seneca in Nemaha County that was eastbound at a high rate of speed along US 36 Highway. The vehicle was described as a red Dodge TRX pickup truck.
At the time of the radio traffic a Brown County deputy was along US. Highway 75 and located the suspect vehicle and engaged a pursuit eastbound from Fairview along U.S. 36 Highway, Merchant said. The reported description was a male driver alone in the stolen vehicle wearing a mask as the pursuit was ongoing.
Merchant said as the suspect vehicle was near Hiawatha, the law enforcement vehicles downgraded efforts for public safety reasons and temporarily lost sight of the vehicle. A Hiawatha Police Department officer located the vehicle soon after, and followed the suspect vehicle southbound along U.S. 73 Highway.
Merchant said the suspect vehicle continued its course toward Horton, and alleged it appeared the suspect attempted to run multiple motorists off the roadway at a speed in excess of 100 mph.
In Horton the suspect vehicle turned eastbound and continued toward Atchison along U.S. Highway 73, Merchant said.
It was about 5 p.m. when it was heard via Atchison County Communications scanner traffic dispatched an alert from Brown County authorities about a felony theft suspect was en route along Highway 73 toward Atchison in a red Dodge pickup.
Scanner traffic indicated motorists were run off the roadway as they encountered the suspect vehicle near Everest. It was reported the suspect traveled at speed of 120 mph along the stretch of highway in Atchison County.
Merchant said Brown County authorities initially terminated their pursuit several miles west of Atchison city limits.
About 5:15 p.m. scanner traffic indicated the suspect pickup was in the vicinity of Lewis Chevrolet then eastbound along Main Street. About 14th and Main streets authorities briefly lost sight of the suspect pickup. There were reports of a vehicle traveling along the wrong lanes of traffic within the ongoing road construction zone along Main Street Within seconds the suspect vehicle was spotted eastbound near Sixth and Main streets.
Then a few seconds later, scanner traffic indicated it was reported the suspect vehicle had just been abandoned in the area of Mound and Washington streets.
Wilson credited a citizen's alert leading the recovery of the stolen property and suspect's apprehension. Wilson said APD officers located the stolen truck in the reported area. The citizen also reported the driver exited the truck and ran north on foot.
Wilson said another APD officer located the suspect near the football field on Benedictine College campus.
The suspect was apprehended about 5:30 p.m., Wilson said.
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions converged at the scene.
"He (Richardson) was taken into custody and released to the Brown County Sheriff's Office who had arrived on the scene and transported to Brown County," Wilson said.
Merchant said it's been determined Richardson was also wanted on two active warrants, one from Johnson County with a $5,000 cash or surety bond for a felony failure to appear for a theft; and a Jackson County, Missouri warrant for felony damage to property.
The vehicle was towed to the Brown County Sheriff's Office as evidence.
Merchant expressed his gratitude for assistance from all the entities. It is greatly appreciated, he said and added he's thankful for the participating law enforcement officers' skillful management in the pursuit and that no one was injured due to several runoffs along the roadways.
"The actions of this driver put many at risk," Merchant said.
Nemaha County Sheriff's Office, Seneca Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Sac and Fox Police Department, Horton Police Department and Atchison County Sheriff's Office and some other agencies and respective dispatchers participated in the ordeal that led to the apprehension.
Merchant urges all who encountered the suspect vehicle during the pursuit the compromised safety to call his office at 785-742-7125 in effort to make a report and document the valid concern.
