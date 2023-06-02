230609truck

The stolen pickup truck from Seneca that was the subject of a pursuit May 31 throughout three jurisdictions in Northeast Kansas.  

 Brown County Sheriff's Office photo

Within about an hour's time throughout a pursuit from Nemaha to the edge of Benedictine College a presumed 19-year-old homeless man was apprehended by multiple jurisdictions and taken to Brown County Jail.

Adrian Richardson was arrested Wednesday, May 31 in Atchison city limits, and is facing charges that include Aggravated Assault -- four felony counts; reckless driving; fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; interference of law enforcement officers; no drug tax stamp; felony theft in Brown County.