The Atchison Junior Guild Oktoberfest 2019 saw celebrants as bountiful as the fall harvest on Saturday in the Commerical Street Mall.
The local Oktoberfest celebration, which has been organized for years by Kim Bartlett, Atchison Junior Guild booth chair, relies on fees collected from the dozens of vendors, performance acts and displays to generate funds for Junior Guild’s primary public charitable effort.
Junior Guild organizers expect to raise between $5,000 and $7,000 each year. Anyone who seeks funding for their own cause has the opportunity to submit a request to Junior Guild; its members then take a vote to determine which causes are most worthy of receiving a distribution of proceeds.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/oktoberfestatchison/
