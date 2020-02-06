OMAHA, Nebraska - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to prepare the Missouri River Mainstem System for the 2020 runoff season. Gavins Point releases were increased from 30,000 cubic feet per second to 35,000 cfs this week. Gavins Point Dam winter releases normally range between 12,000 and 17,000 cfs. Read more at:http://spamaway.npgco.com/canit/urlproxy.php?_q=aHR0cHM6Ly9nby51c2EuZ292L3hka0NV&_s=bWFyeS5tZXllcnNAbnBnY28uY29t&_c=451293c8&_r=YmFzZQ%3D%3D
