The Commercial Street Mall Christmas tree lighting ceremony is always a special time of year for Atchison, but this particular countdown from 10, led by Jacque Pregont, the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce and Santa Claus, had a special significance.
It could be the last time the mall holds such a ceremony before a $2 million dollar plan is implemented to completely remake downtown; the newly elected City Commission for 2020 will make that call in December. It certainly will be the last ceremony for Pregont in her capacity as president of the Chamber. Pregont announced her pending retirement this month after 13 years of service.
“Everything that we’ve done in the last 13 years is because of all of the people that have helped do it,” Pregont said. “None of it is about me. It’s just about making this community better and that’s what it’s always been about, from my perspective.”
Different people have different ideas of how to relax. Pregont said she looks forward to being able to travel more while she still has the opportunity. However, she will continue headlong into the next year at the helm of organizing the 2020 Atchison Amelia Earhart Festival, and she anticipates serving on a large number of volunteer boards and working groups, although she ruled out taking a seat on the Chamber of Commerce board.
Pregont and her husband, Clark, have had extensive experience in the wholesale and retail industries, and she said on Thursday that helping to support the Chamber’s efforts at the Santa Fe Depot, particularly the Chamber’s gift shop — where all manner of goods representing Atchison can be found — will be something she misses the most.
“That’s in my blood, and it’s very important to me,” she said. “I know how difficult it can be for local business owners today, so I have an empathy with everybody in that industry, just because I know how hard it is. I know I will miss being part of all that.”
Pregont agreed with a suggestion that, in large part, she has aimed to step down while her successor at the Chamber will have a solid environment of local growth over which to take stewardship in her place.
The city government has sought out the grant funding to make the proposed $2 million downtown streetscape possible, in part because a previous renovation of the western section of downtown in the 700 and 800 blocks has been a success. Jock’s Nitch opening its doors on Friday, Nov. 29, will be the latest of several businesses to set up shop or initiate a complete renovation in Atchison, defying the trend for rural Kansas.
Pregont said the economic growth seen in town is in large part owed to location and providence.
“That’s huge,” Pregont said. “You can live here in this small, safe community where you have a chance to know everyone in town and develop more of a community feel, while you can also be anywhere and do anything within an hour. Between Topeka, Kansas City and St. Joe, everything is out there for us.”
