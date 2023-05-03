porchfest

Rudy and The Lost Boys are scheduled to make a return performance from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 on the porch at historic Slattery Sisters’ House at 806 North Fourth Street for the second PORCHFEST event in Atchison.

 File photo

Music will be filling the air this weekend as Project Atchison is organizing the return Porchfest in the 700, 800, and 900 blocks along North Fourth Street from Unity to Riley Street from Fourth to Fifth Streets and the corridor in Atchison.

Twenty-one musical groups will perform at various times between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. from eight porches in the designated perimeter. The event is free.