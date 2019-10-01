MUSCOTAH — The partisan pugilism of Washington D.C. set aside for a peaceful life of corn and soybean farming may, for some, be a fair trade.
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, a Kansas Republican who has been in office for ten months, visited Armstrong Farms in Muscotah on Tuesday to review how things are going with the proposed ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, and other farm matters. Watkins holds the Second Congressional District seat, which covers all of eastern Kansas except Johnson and Wyandotte counties, and a portion of Miami county. He organized the trip to Muscotah as part of a multi-site “farm tour” in his district.
“Listen, my job is to push for USMCA because it’s what’s best for my constituents,” Watkins said. “That job doesn’t change despite the fact that the Democrats seem be to be more focused on ... their hatred of (President Donald Trump) than their love of the country. So that doesn’t change my job; I’m going to do everything I can for Kansas growers, and that’s what I’m out here to do.”
According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, USMCA would bring NAFTA, originally established in 1994, “into the 21st century” by providing for its partner nations to work more closely together on digital copyright law, international trade duties and fees, and industry regulation, among many other issues.
Although the U.S. trades the most with China, Canadian and Mexican business interests rank at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, and combined far outweigh the goods sent to and received from interests subject to the Beijing government, according to Fortune magazine. For this reason, U.S. business ties to our neighbors to the north and south are considered to be paramount, and the foundation of the current international system of liberalized trade.
Yet despite all that is riding on the future of U.S. trade relations with the nation’s geographic neighbors, progress remains stalled on ratifying USMCA; NAFTA-related negotiations have been a core issue for Trump since his inauguration in 2017, as Trump has aggressively stepped up tariffs and duties in pursuit of concessions from the nation’s leading trading partners.
The pact requires the consent of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate. No vote has been scheduled on ratifying USMCA, and Watkins wouldn’t say on Tuesday whether there is any possibility that ratification won’t pass.
“I don’t know what we can do (if it’s not passed),” said Jay Armstrong, owner of Armstrong Farms, who has 40 years of experience in the agriculture industry and is a longtime influencer in local Republican politics. “I suppose the old NAFTA would remain in place, as it’s not been abolished yet ... That would affect our vegetable growers, dairy growers and fruit producers across the country.”
According to the Associated Press, Democrats in the House have recently launched an impeachment inquiry into the Trump Administration, focused on whether Trump, in a July 25 diplomatic phone call, sought to use his influence to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to investigate leading Democratic presidential contender, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, among other matters.
While such a profound step is under consideration, other business in the House has faded into the background. As a Republican, Watkins is in the minority and has no direct role in determining whether or when a USMCA vote will take place. However, Watkins said on Tuesday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican of California, has tapped him to “whip” freshman representatives into backing the agreement in the event any vote is held. Watkins said he expects eventual bipartisan support.
“I’ve got friends across the aisle, and I’ve helped to whip up to 30 Republican votes for this,” Watkins said. “I believe we should do this. I believe (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi should not be obstructionist, and we can take this to the floor.”
