A man remains jailed in connection with a violent felony report after he allegedly fired a handgun outside of an Atchison bar & grill early Saturday morning, according to local authorities.
At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, staff at Mueller's Lockeroom in the riverfront district of Atchison escorted Tracy A. Britt, 56, of Everest, off the premises following an incident in the bar & grill, said Chief Mike Wilson of the Atchison Police Department.
While present in the 100 block of South Second Street, Wilson said, Britt is suspected of drawing a handgun and firing four shots, without hitting or otherwise injuring anyone.
People in the area subdued Britt and held him down until police arrived to investigate the gunshots report, Wilson said. Police proceeded to detain Britt on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
Records indicate Britt has been confined at the Atchison County Jail since his 4:42 a.m. Saturday booking. A $50,000 pre-trial bond amount is associated with the report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a Level 7 person felony — pending a first appearance in the District Court of Atchison County, which next conducts adult criminal proceedings on Monday.
