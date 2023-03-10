Police Report, week of March 17, 2023 Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, March 9Dale E. Myers, Jr. 48, Topeka, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Myers was taken to Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News KS Dodge City KS Zone Forecast MO Saint Louis MO Zone Forecast MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast IA La Crosse WI Zone Forecast IA Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast KS Wichita KS Zone Forecast IA Omaha/Valley NE Zone Forecast Tractors head to The Hague, defying ban on farms protest Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘I’m talking to Vanna White!’ Shawnee Mission teacher takes a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ spinATCHISON POLICEPhoenix set for clash against StagsAtchison hosts historic fly-inCarrigan Lumber sold to local contractorsPhoenix ascend to state in thriller over WildcatsTerry FCE Unit turns 80, oldest in KansasHarris, Paul I. 1948-2023Recovery of stolen vehicle sends two males to county jailGrippin Sr., William H. 1923-2023 Images Videos CommentedMeranda, Patrick 1964-2023 (1)Hundley, Leonard L. 1947-2023 (1)
