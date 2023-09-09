Police Report, week of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Sep 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Sept. 7Zachary A. Kiehl, 34, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Kiehl was released on bond.William R. Bartlett, 32, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Community Corrections detain orders. Bartlett was taken to Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP-Scorecard MLS Glance KS Current Conditions IA Current Conditions MO Current Conditions The African Union is joining the G20, a powerful acknowledgement of a continent of 1 billion people AP News Summary at 1:55 a.m. EDT The Group of 20 has agreed to make the African Union a permanent member, Indian leader Modi says Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff's Report, week of Friday, Sept. 8, 2023St. Benedict Abbey reaches easement agreementCity Code Violations and text messages used against Atchison populationPolice Report, week of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023Guy, David 1964-2023Tigers blaze through DragonsPolice Report, week of Friday, Sept. 8, 2023Wilson, David L. 1962-2023Husband pleads alcohol a factor in recent UTV fatality rollover in rural EastonBruggen, JoAnne 1929-2023 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.