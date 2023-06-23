Police Report, week of Friday, June 30, 2023 Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, June 22Jeffrery A. Schmelzle, 31, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Correction detain order. Schmelzle was taken to Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News IA Sioux Falls SD Zone Forecast KS Hastings NE Zone Forecast IA Omaha/Valley NE Zone Forecast KS Wichita KS Zone Forecast AP-Scorecard AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:40 p.m. EDT Supreme Court rejects a lawsuit from states demanding that Biden administration boost deportations AP News Summary at 1:51 p.m. EDT Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKS WFO WICHITA Warnings, Watches, and AdvisoriesBerry Best Fudge Company has opening set for SaturdayCave markings identified as oldest known Neanderthal engravingsAtchison Lions Club to light Warnock Lake skyPruett, Bryce D. 1986-2023Finkey, Christopher L. 1983-2023Brittain, David R. 1945-2023Police Report, week of Friday, June 16, 2023Turpin, Rosa L. 1933-2023Police Report, week of Friday, June 23, 2023 Images Videos CommentedStanton, Audrey 1934-2023 (1)Madden, Gerald J. 1937-2023 (1)
