Police Report, week of Friday, July 14, 2023
Atchison Police Department

Thursday, July 6
JaDon O. Orr, 27, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Orr was released on bond.

Misty R. Underwood, 49, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Underwood was released on bond.

Friday, July 7
Jason W. Gorrell, 32, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended at Fourth Street and U.S. 59 Highway.
