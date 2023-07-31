Morgyn Gerber, 18, Atchison, was the driver of an eastbound vehicle about 3 p.m. along Ravenhill Road and was turning south onto the driveway entrance road at Amberwell Atchison when the vehicle struck a northbound vehicle stopped at a stop sign along Ravenhill Road. Gerber was transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance for medical reasons unassociated the accident.
Jacob D. Camp, 31, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Camp was released on bond.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for battery in the 500 block of R Street. The teen was transported to a juvenile detention facility.
Lauren J. Lyman, 30, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Lyman was taken to Atcison County Jail.
Friday, July 28
Francisco V. Gomara, 21, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 200 block of Unity Street; and for a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Gomara was released on bond.
Saturday, July 29
Dorian Arenas, 18, Atchison, was the driver of a southbound Ford Escape about 7:25 p.m. along the 300 block of North 10th Street when he swerved to avoid an animal and struck a parked vehicle. The Escape landed onto its side. EMS responders were on the scene and examined Arenas and determined there were no injuries.
Sunday, July 30
A 24-year-old victim reported the theft of a wallet with ID and financial cards that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 12:20 p.m. Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Jayhawk Drive.
A 28-year-old victim reported the theft of a backpack containing financial cards and a driver's license that occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Monday, July 31
Barbara I. Dahlman, 59, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Dahlman was released on bond.
Morrio T. Moore, 39, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Moore was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Shawn M. Neaves, 30, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Neaves was released on bond.
Coral L. Hansen, 46, Leavenworth, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Hansen was released on bond.
