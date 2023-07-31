Thursday, July 27

Morgyn Gerber, 18, Atchison, was the driver of an eastbound vehicle about 3 p.m. along Ravenhill Road and was turning south onto the driveway entrance road at Amberwell Atchison when the vehicle struck a northbound vehicle stopped at a stop sign along Ravenhill Road. Gerber was transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance for medical reasons unassociated the accident. 