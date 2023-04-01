Police Report week of Friday, April 7, 2023 Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Apr 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, March 30Kyle E. Reiff, 28, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and no insurance in the 300 block of South 10th Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Charles wins hearts in Germany as soft power pays off Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return AP-Scorecard Russia-Ukraine war: Will there be a spring counteroffensive? AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:27 a.m. EDT Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case KS Dodge City KS Zone Forecast Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBasement fire damage along Seventh Street reaches higher levelTwo Ravens crowned state champsPolice Report, week of Friday, March 31, 2023Anderson, Kari R. 1971-2023Hewitt wins second straight state titleScott, Marilyn S. 1954-2022Arensburg, Mary E. 1935-2023Campbell, Vicki L. 1958-2023‘I’m talking to Vanna White!’ Shawnee Mission teacher takes a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ spinTilton, Ronald E. 1969-2023 Images Videos CommentedScott, Marilyn S. 1954-2022 (2)
