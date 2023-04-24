Dale E. Myers, Jr., 48, Topeka, was arrested on Friday on a Community Corrections detain order. Taken to County Jail.
William Shawn Wright, 49, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court on Friday for battery and criminal damage to property in the 400 block Atchison Street.
Weston J. Anderson, 27, Olathe, was arrested on Friday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Released on bond.
Kenneth H. Gulley III, 29, Atchison, was arrested on Saturday on a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Shawn M. Neaves, 29, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Released on bond.
Shawn M. Ashworth, 38, Leona, was arrested on Thursday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Colt C. Nidiffer, 40, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday for domestic battery in the 1900 block Harper Drive. Taken to County Jail.
Two lap top computers were taken from a residence in the 400 block North 9th on Thursday evening.
Police are investigating a burglary at the Atchison Event Center in the 700 block South 9th that occurred shortly after 1:30AM on Friday. Forced entry had been made through a window. An office was entered where a laptop computer and a safe was taken.
Monday, April 24, 2023
Taylor R. Bonar, 26, Atchison, was arrested on Sunday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Released on bond.
A vehicle driven by Savanah Hill, Atchison, struck a parked vehicle in a parking lot in the 400 block U.S. 59 on Sunday. She was cited for leaving the scene of the accident.
