Police Report for the week of Friday, Sept. 22, 2023
Atchison Police Department
Sep 15, 2023

Thursday, Sept. 14
Cody T. Housworth, 38, Atchison, was arrested for criminal trespass at the Warnock Lake campgrounds. Housworth was taken to Atchison County Jail.
