Thursday, April 27

Darius L. Fleming, 28, Atchison, was arrested for an aggravated burglary and theft in connection with an unlawful entry made into a residence one day prior in the 500 block of North Fifth Street. The burglary occurred when someone entered the occupied residence, grabbed a PlayStation and ran from the dwelling. Fleming was arrested as the result of an investigation and was also taken into custody at Fifth and Santa Fe streets for a Kansas Department of Corrections detain order for parole violation.