Darius L. Fleming, 28, Atchison, was arrested for an aggravated burglary and theft in connection with an unlawful entry made into a residence one day prior in the 500 block of North Fifth Street. The burglary occurred when someone entered the occupied residence, grabbed a PlayStation and ran from the dwelling. Fleming was arrested as the result of an investigation and was also taken into custody at Fifth and Santa Fe streets for a Kansas Department of Corrections detain order for parole violation.
Tammy L. Albright, 53, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Albright was released on bond.
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred after 6 a.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in the 800 block of Commercial Street. Forced entry was made into the building and then forced entry was made into an office area where cash was taken.
Saturday, April 29
Richard Croft, 67, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle and a tree in the 900 block of South Fifth Street. Croft was transported by ambulance to Amberwell Atchison for an evaluation and was cited for no valid driver's license.
Monday, May 1
Andrew C. Sinclair, 22, Atchison was arrested for unlawful computer acts, criminal use of a finanical card, and theft as the result of an investigation. Police launched the investigation after an 80-year-old victim reported fraud involving a bank account. Police determined the fraud occurred April 27 and April 28 when there was an unlawful transfer of bank funds from the victim's account through PayPal. Police identified Sinclair and located him in the vicinity Seventh and Commercial streets where he was apprehended and taken to Atchison County Jail.
Police recovered a 1986 Starlite enclosed trailer and its contents about 7 a.m. near Sixth Streets and Sherman Road. The trailer was on its side off along the roadway. Apparently after it came loose from the vehicle that pulled has pull eastbound along Sherman Road. Police determined the trailer was taken some time between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.
