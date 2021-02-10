Atchison police located and apprehended a person they suspect was involved in a burglary early Wednesday morning at Massasoit Apartments.
The suspect is described as a white male, Police continued to following leads throughout the day. The suspect was located about 5 p.m. in a northern part of Atchison. The ongoing investigation stemmed from a burglary that occurred before 4 a.m. in the office at Massasoit Apartments in the 200 block of North Third Street, Police Chief Mike Wilson wrote in a press release.
A Massasoit employee interrupted the burglary after 4 a.m. The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the employee as the employee opened the door to the office, Wilson wrote. The employee was able to flee the immediate area and call police. The officers quickly arrived, but the suspect had fled the area. Items taken from the office included a handgun and some cash.
It was about 5:30 a.m. when police allege the same suspect appeared at the door of a residence in the 200 block of North Fourth Street and confronted the resident. Police allege the suspect displayed a gun to the resident during a conversation, but then left the area without taking anything.
