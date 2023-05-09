Poetry Contest announced By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Atchison Art Organization and Juneteenth have announced its Youth Poetry contest. If you are 18 or younger this is your chance to show your creativity. Write a poem about Unity in the Community in any style, any length, and any language. Just make sure it shows what Unity means to you. There will be prizes: 1st place: $100, 2nd place: $50, 3rd place: $25. Send entries to:jennifer@atchisonart.org by June 6, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Trimble Author email Follow Barbara Trimble Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News KS Wichita KS Zone Forecast AP-Scorecard IA Omaha/Valley NE Zone Forecast IA Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast KS WFO GOODLAND KANSAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories AP News Summary at 4:12 p.m. EDT AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:08 p.m. EDT Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff Report for the week of Friday, May 12, 2023Chim Okorafor signs with EaglesPorchfest comes back to the North Fourth and Fifth street neighborhoodHonor Flight honors three from AtchisonThe therapeutic power of horsesRegan Family awards memorial scholorshipsPolice Report for the week of Friday, May 5, 2023Graves, Minnie R. 1934-2023Eplee's Legislative Coffee set for May 13Police Report, for the week of Saturday, May 12 Images Videos CommentedBridges II, Wilbur E. 1944-2023 (1)Hysten Sr., Frederick 1939-2023 (1)
Commented