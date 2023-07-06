Survey Facilitator Marcia Weseman, Kansas Association of School Boards, right, discusses some of the survey questions with USD 409 Board members Sally Berger and Sean Crittendon during a special board meeting on June 29 in the community room at USD 409 Board Office.
Atchison Public School leaders gathered for a special meeting to take care of some matters to clear up before the official end of the school year.
Board members heard the findings from their recent self-evaluation survey from Marcia Weseman, a Kansas Association of School Boards facilitator. Weseman told board members the school board consistently scores high on its functionality. in comparison to other school boards throughout the state. However, she warned on the other hand that could also make boards more vulnerable too.
Board members shared concerns about the lack of input at to discuss some issues.
Board Vice-president Diane Liebsch said she is unsure how to take the lack of attendance at those type of gatherings. She said is unsure if the public is trusting of board decisions,iif they are angry, not interested, or do not want to get involved.
April Schwartz, of Varney and Associates presented the year-end audit. Schwartz reported on behalf of the firm it was a clean audit with no findings of inappropriate spending or accounting practices.
Board members authorized Business Manager Lori Lanter to transfer funds into capitol outlay and for textbook and technology funds Board members unanimously approved the transfers and to void out old checks.
Board members present unanimously approved to pay the 2023-2024 insurance premium renewal for commercial property, liability insurance and worker's compensation despite a rise in the price, but after price comparison there were no cheaper options at this time.
Concerning some personnel matters, board members:
Accepted resignations from Kylia Owens, third-grade teacher, with liquidated damages, effective June 12, Brooke Thompson, ESY Summer School and Katrina Streitenberge, a paraeducator. all at Atchison Elementary School; and Heather Mathias resigned as yearbook sponsor at Atchison High School.
Recommended the following for employment -- Olivia Fredrickson, third-grade teacher, Peyton Haynes, fourth-grade teacher, and Ann Huntington, 12-month secretary, all at AES.
Approved transfers for: ISS Teacher at AHS to Edgenuity Teacher at AHS; Ruth Kunkle, paraeducator to contracted kindergarten long-term substitute at AES.
Approved a supplemental contract for Maggie Michalak as assistant volleyball coach at AHS.
Board members accepted a donation of a brand new a band trailer from the Phoenix Performing Arts Booster Club.
Board members Stefanie Gardner and Brandi Ross were absent from the meeting.
