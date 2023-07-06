230707usd409

Survey Facilitator Marcia Weseman, Kansas Association of School Boards, right, discusses some of the survey questions with USD 409 Board members Sally Berger and Sean Crittendon during a special board meeting on June 29 in the community room at USD 409 Board Office. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Atchison Public School leaders gathered for a special meeting to take care of some matters to clear up before the official end of the school year.

Board members heard the findings from their recent self-evaluation survey from Marcia Weseman, a Kansas Association of School Boards facilitator. Weseman told board members the school board consistently scores high on its functionality. in comparison to other school boards throughout the state. However, she warned on the other hand that could also make boards more vulnerable too.