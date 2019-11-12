The Philanthropic Education Organization is bringing in dozens of bags of donated shoes for its annual benefit drive, which is set to last through the end of November.
Atchison area PEO members, who belong to Chapter J and Chapter FT of the non-denominational Christian group, are being organized by leading volunteer Pam Dunn for the purpose of collecting the shoes, which will be organized and shipped to places worldwide for fair-trade sale.
The profits will then be redirected back to the PEO’s scholarship fund, Dunn said.
Dunn, who has been involved in Chapter J of the all-female PEO for about four and a half years, said that the drive has collected about 50 bags, each containing bout 25 pair of shoes. The scholarship fund has distributed about $30,000 to women students who demonstrate financial difficulties in attending college.
“I’ve traveled around the world a good amount, to Europe, Mexico and Canada,” Dunn said. “I’ve developed some understanding of how international poverty remains a serous issue. I keep a close track of events around the world that contribute to the problems it is our goal to address.”
Dunn described the donation drive as supportive of a good cause.
“It establishes business for poor merchants around the world,” she said. “And it provides scholarship money for students here. People who are more needy receive our scholarships. We review their whole story and determine their need. And we know the need is high; the cost of attending college these days is just astounding. I know every bit helps.”
For more information about contributing to the PEO shoe drive, call Dunn at 913-370-1055, or visit https://www.peointernational.org/.
