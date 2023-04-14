The Rev. Robert M. Ziegler answered the call to lead at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison where he was installed as pastor in September of 1969 it is where he served for 59 years, the remainder of his life.

Pastor Ziegler, 88, unexpectedly died soon after he delivered his sermon at the 8 a.m. service on Sunday, April 2. Ziegler was born April 14, 1934, in Vesta, Nebraska, according to his obituary at www.beckerdyer.com.