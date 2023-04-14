The Rev. Robert M. Ziegler answered the call to lead at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison where he was installed as pastor in September of 1969 it is where he served for 59 years, the remainder of his life.
Pastor Ziegler, 88, unexpectedly died soon after he delivered his sermon at the 8 a.m. service on Sunday, April 2. Ziegler was born April 14, 1934, in Vesta, Nebraska, according to his obituary at www.beckerdyer.com.
Sandy Green is a long-time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church congregation. Green recalled she shook hands with Ziegler and then exited the church unknowing that would be the last time she would greet him.
“He died where he spent most of his time in church,” Green said.
Ron Estes, a lifelong Trinity Lutheran congregation member, graduated in the spring of 1970 from Kansas State University, and returned to his hometown where he was reared and attended Trinity Lutheran School.
Estes said since Ziegler arrived to serve the Pastor has been a big part of his life. Estes recalled his father, Roy Estes called Ziegler to come to Atchison while he served at Claflin. Soon after Estes returned home, he began his tenure serving as the church treasurer for more than 50 years.
“I grew up with him (Ziegler) while he was here,” Estes said. “He has been a real blessing to my family, church, and the city of Atchison.”
Estes said not only as Pastor Ziegler who was influential at the Church, but he was also available to guide people who would come to him for counseling, and additionally Ziegler served for 17 years at Valley Hope Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center as chaplain.
“He was concerned about his flock, a people person, a good religious person who was well educated and well read,” Estes said of Ziegler.
“He was a wonderful guy,” Green said of Ziegler. “He was pretty special in my life, a wonderful guy. Any problems you had you could go to him, and he would help.”
Jim Duitsman and his wife, Joyce relocated in 1982 to Atchison and have resided here for 41 years and initially became acquainted with Ziegler at that time. Duitsman said he has been an elder for 40 years and throughout that time has served closely with Ziegler.
“The main thing I will remember him for is his unending energy and complete dedication to the church, and a drive toward evangelism,” Duitsman said. “He spent an unbelievable amount of time at the church.”
Ziegler was very good at remembering everybody’s name, whether they were congregation members or visitors, Duitsman added.
Ziegler initiated the Kennedy Callers who would gather on Monday evenings and go out into the community, reach out to prospective persons, and introduce them to Christ, Duitsman explained.
Green said Ziegler baptized her first son and he also renewed her and her husband’s marriage vows in celebration of their 35th wedding anniversary.
Estes and Duitsman described Ziegler as one who was very sharp when numbers were involved.
“He loved numbers like church investments, budgets, and church attendance,” Duitsman said.
Duitsman said some numbers were announced during Ziegler’s eulogy, he baptized 1,755 persons as a pastor — 889 babies, 542 youngsters, and 324 adults. Ziegler confirmed 615 teenagers and 1,245 adults. He officiated 559 marriage nuptials and was the officiant for 1,016 funerals.
Estes and Duitsman agreed Ziegler is the one who started the Trinity Lutheran Endowment Fund as well as several other endowment funds to benefit the Trinity Lutheran Community.
Estes recalled when Ziegler approached Trinity leaders about the TLS Endowment concept.
“That was his baby,” Estes said. “He went out in the community and collected $800 to get it started.”
Currently, the fund has grown to $5 million to support the school in various ways like teacher salaries, supplies, equipment, and other things.
Ziegler was also instrumental to inaugurate other endowments for the church, missions, and buildings and grounds.
Duitsman recalled he never knew Ziegler not to wear a bow tie, and that he never heard him talk about retirement. At Ziegler’s services, there were a lot of men in attendance who wore bow ties seemingly as a tribute to honor Ziegler’s iconic preference.
Estes estimated there were more than 550 persons and 25 pastors in attendance.
At Ziegler’s funeral service on Tuesday, April 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
“He would have been proud,” Estes said.
Graveside services and burial for Ziegler were at Vesta Cemetery in Vesta, Nebraska. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran School Endowment Fund, the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, TLC Mission Endowment Fund, or the Trinity Lutheran School Grant Fund and can be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home were entrusted with the services, according to the published obituary. Condolences to the family can be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
