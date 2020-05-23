Earlier this week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansas would be moving into a modified version of Phase 2 of “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas.”
Slated to originally start on May 18, Phase 2 was pushed back to May 22 with some changes from the original plan. All businesses and activities slated to open during Phase 2 will be allowed, with the exception of bars, night clubs and swimming pools. These will be moved to Phase 3.
Kelly says the decision to move into Phase 2 is based on data and thanks to the people of Kansas.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, all of my administration’s decision-making regarding our reopening efforts has been driven by data – not dates,” Kelly said. “Because of the great work Kansans and businesses have done to keep others safe, data now indicate we are seeing a more consistent decline in hospitalizations, COVID-19-related deaths and a consistent decrease in disease spread. This puts our state in a position to safely move into a modified version of Phase 2.”
Recreational organized sports facilities are also allowed to open along with practices and tournaments. All participants must follow the Parks and Recs guidelines found on covid.ks.gov.
Here’s what cities in the area are doing with their parks and recreations. Note that all are enforcing social distancing protocol and scheduled open dates may change.
Atchison Recreation: Baseball and softball registration open with practice beginning June 1 and begin season on June 22. Registration for simmer volleyball and basketball to open June 1. Visit www.atchisonrec.com for more information.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation: No home games will be played at Bruning and Noble Parks for HYBA, HYSA, the Bravos, Legion Baseball and HP&R. Ball fields, the skate park, all playgrounds, batting cages, shelters and basketball courts will be open for the public and available for team practices only “at their own risk.”
Holton Parks and Rec: Summer ball forms available at holtonkansas.org or pickup at rec building. Seasons set to begin on June 22.
Oskaloosa Parks and Recreation: Swimming pool set to open Monday, June 15.
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation: Individual team practices open (reservations start June1), parks and playgrounds open, community center opens June 1 and Summer camps plan to open on June 15.
Welcome to the discussion.
