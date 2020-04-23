The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed a long-standing annual event and major fundraiser to benefit Atchison Hospital.
The Atchison Hospital Auxiliary members have decided to cancel its Annual Atchison Hospital Auxiliary Golf Tournament that was scheduled for Friday, May 15. For the past 26 years the event had become the Auxiliary’s main fundraiser to purchase specialty medical equipment and fund its scholarship program.
Auxiliary President Sandy Green and Auxiliary Liaison Karen Falk agreed the members made a decision to call off the event now because the area golf courses are currently closed and it remains unknown when they will re-open. Instead of waiting the group halted their plans to proceed, and cancelled the tournament for 2020.
“This is the big fundraiser for the year,” Green said. “It makes it rough because we know we can’t buy anything.”
Auxiliary members were also looking forward to attending the annual district meeting that takes place in April, but that has been cancelled too, Green said.
The cancellation will hurt what the auxiliary has been able to provide with the proceeds raised from the tournament in comparison to previous years, Falk said. However, people can still donate. Any amounts would be of benefit.
In addition to the new equipment purchases throughout its history, proceeds from the tournament also replenish the scholarship fund. Businesses and individuals who would like to donate can contact by phone at 913-360-5586, or send your check to: Atchison Hospital Auxiliary, c/o Karen Falk, 800 Raven Hill Drive, Atchison, KS 66002.
In previous years, Auxiliary members have discussed with the doctors on staff to get their opinions about what devices would best address the patient needs at the hospital, Green said. Then after the tournament proceeds are known the Auxiliary members make their decision about what equipment they will purchase. Traditionally, the equipment has been presented to the hospital later in the year.
Scholarships are offered to applicants who are Atchison area residents with interests in pursuing nursing or Allied Health Fields as they relate to Atchison Hospital needs.
The Auxiliary has been in service at the hospital since 1957. Males and females comprise the Auxiliary volunteers, according to the Atchison Hospital website at atchisonhospital.org. In addition to the adult group, there is a Junior Volunteer Program geared for students aged 14 to 18 years old. The Auxiliary volunteers contribute more than 115,000 hours of service to operate the Sunflower Gift Shop located in the hospital lobby, the Twice is Nice Thrift Shop located in the 500 block of the Commercial Street Mall and mail delivery, surgery hospitality, information desk, arts and crafts at the hospital and other fundraising activities. For more information about the Auxiliary Volunteer Program contact Falk.
