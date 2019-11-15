Criminal proceedings have been filed against the owner of two dogs that killed another dog on Friday morning in the southern part of town.
Chief Mike Wilson of the Atchison Police Department announced on Friday afternoon that Joanna Orr, 61, of Atchison, faces charges of violations pertaining to vicious animals and dogs running at large. Orr’s dogs have been identified as two Siberian Huskies. The breed of the victim dog hasn’t been released.
Wilson said that at about 10 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 700 block of W Street in Atchison, near the intersection with South Seventh Street, on a report that a dog had been attacked by two other dogs. The victim dog suffered severe injuries, before a neighbor transported it to an area veterinarian. However, Wilson said, the victim dog died.
The circumstances of how the dogs came to encounter each other hadn’t been detailed by Friday evening. However, social media postings indicate that the Huskies had escaped from a yard area at about 6 a.m. Friday. The Huskies have been taken into custody by authorities and remained in the care of City of Atchison Animal Control as of Friday evening.
(0) comments
